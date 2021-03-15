BEMIDJI -- A tonight's meeting, the Bemidji City Council will revisit a topic tabled at its last meeting on March 1 concerning what bid to accept for the 2020 street renewal projects.

On an annual basis, the city selects a collection of roads to reconstruct and repair utilities, with the streets usually grouped in a specific area. This year, those roads include the following:

Fern Street Northwest, from Power Drive to U.S. Highway 71.

Ash Avenue Northwest, from Paul Bunyan Drive to 23rd Street.

26th Street Northwest, from a dead end west of Delton Avenue to Bemidji Avenue.

On March 1, the city reviewed bids for the project, with the lowest being from Reierson Construction at $1.47 million. The next lowest is $1.54 million, while the engineer's estimate was $1.53 million.

In most cases, the city will select the low bid. However, on March 1 the council was presented with concerns regarding Reierson. For example, staff noted of 12 similar projects done by Reierson Construction, at least half of them weren't completed on time.

Additionally, staff cited concerns from residents over boulevard lawn restoration. The most referenced issue, though, was a water main break in May 2019 which resulted in more than a dozen homes being impacted, some with severe water damage.

That year, work was being performed at the intersection of Pershing Avenue Southeast and Second Street. Reierson was completing work on removing an old piece of sanitary sewer equipment, which was buried deeper than existing water mains.

In order for Reierson to complete the removal of this equipment and replace it, the crews needed to find where the existing water main was located as to not hit it. The crews dug and found the main and uncovered the pipe, leaving dirt underneath to support it.

Reierson claims that what burst was the connection between a main pipe and a cross pipe. The company also claims that the two pipes should have been better connected with tie rods, which would have prevented the burst.

And they claim that there had been years of erosion of soil that ultimately gave way, causing the burst to happen. Additionally, Reierson says that homes were flooded because of delays in shutting off the water after the incident.

In a document attached to Monday's agenda, though, legal representation for Bemidji through the League of Minnesota Cities argues that the incident occurred "because Reierson failed to support the water mains while excavating, despite an obligation to do so under the project specifications."

In the time since the 2019 incident, Reierson has settled with some residents, while it remains in litigation with others. The council will be advised Monday to take action tonight, as to not delay the 2021 project.

Other matters on the council's agenda Monday include:

Reviewing a ditch project to lessen the amount of phosphorus that goes into Lake Irving.

Considering a partnership agreement with the Bemidji Community Arena to provide ice during the summer months to residents.

A presentation on deer archery hunts in the city.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., tonight, March 15, and can be viewed live on the city’s website.