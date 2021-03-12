ROSEAU, Minn. — On a springlike afternoon in early March, Dan Fabian pulled up to the Community Center complex that houses the library, museum and City Hall in a vehicle nearly as common as the cars, pickups and SUVs that travel these streets on a typical day.

Here in the birthplace of Polaris, no one bats an eyelash when the mayor drives up in a Polaris Ranger side-by-side vehicle.

That’s just one example of how life has changed for Fabian, 66, a five-term lawmaker in the Minnesota House of Representatives who announced last March he wouldn’t seek a sixth term.

Before winning the state House seat in 2011, the Fargo native and Concordia College graduate spent 35 years teaching and coaching at Roseau High School.

Fabian and his wife, Roxanne, have three grown sons — Mark, Elk River, Minn.; Erik, Grand Forks; and Jason, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. — with families of their own.

“I’m happy to be at home, I really am,” Fabian said. “I like being in Roseau. I enjoyed being in St. Paul to do my job, but I didn’t enjoy being in St. Paul, except the time that I spent with friends.

“I’d much rather be at home with my friends here and my wife.”

Fabian says he wasn’t planning to run for mayor when he decided to leave the Legislature and return to Roseau. About that same time, longtime Roseau Mayor Jeff Pelowski had announced he wouldn’t seek another term after 22 years in the office.

In Pelowski’s mind, Fabian seemed like the ideal mayoral candidate.

“I asked Dan what he was planning to do,” Pelowski said. “He stated that he would like to just stay home but would like to stay involved in the community.

“I told him, ‘Have I got a job for you!’”

It took some prodding, Pelowski says, but Fabian eventually agreed to run for mayor as a write-in candidate after no one filed for the position by the Aug. 11 deadline.

“I initially thought of Dan because I knew he wanted to stay involved,” Pelowski said. “I knew and trusted him — we have been friends for many years.

“He was well respected within the community and northwest Minnesota in general,” Pelowski said. “I felt he would be a great asset to the city of Roseau, and I believed that he would enjoy the job. I am glad he got elected.”

Fabian was sworn in Monday, Jan. 11, a week after his term in the Minnesota Legislature officially ended.

Making the transition

No doubt, the transition from legislator to mayor is a change for Fabian, a Republican who was the House minority whip and served on two key House environment and natural resources committees, among others, during the 2020 session. Fabian also was one of two House representatives on the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, a term that also expired Jan. 4.

“I miss the Legislature, in that I enjoyed being there,” Fabian said. “I enjoyed the people, I enjoyed a lot of the process, I enjoyed tackling issues, particularly issues that were brought to me by individuals up here in northwest Minnesota.”

An example of the difference between being a legislator and being a mayor occurred during his first week as mayor, Fabian says, when a working group was formed to address a conflict between trail users within city limits.

“The first issue that comes before me that requires some extra attention — it’s not civil unrest and rioting and destruction and crime,” Fabian said. “It’s about an issue, a conflict that exists between cross-country skiers and snowmobilers on a golf course, and walkers and ATVs and snowmobiles on the trails in town.

“My point is that we’ve got a pretty nice place to live up here, and the issues that we deal with are big, at times, to the people involved directly. But globally, they’re not big issues.”

The former mayor “did an awesome job here for all those years,” Fabian said; that has helped ease the transition to his new role as mayor.

“(Pelowski) is very highly regarded by me and virtually everybody here in town,” Fabian said. “Thankfully, Roseau is a pretty well-run city. There’s not a tremendous number of issues that have occurred in the recent past that haven’t been addressed successfully.”

Growing pains

The issues facing Roseau are the kinds of issues a growing community faces, Fabian says, a list that includes housing, finding workers to meet the needs of major regional employers such as Polaris and putting in the infrastructure required to accommodate expansion on the south end of town.

“We need workers up here,” Fabian said. “And quite frankly, if you can hire someone, it’s really hard to find a place to live.

“So we’re trying to come up with some creative ways to get more housing available.”

Marketing Roseau and the opportunities that exist in northwest Minnesota, whether for tourism or potential residents, also is a focus, Fabian says. The Roseau Convention and Visitors Bureau recently received a grant from Explore Minnesota Tourism to market the community and surrounding area, whether it’s for snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, hiking, biking or birdwatching, he said.

“We're trying to come up with some other innovative ways to market the city to get people to come up here,” Fabian said. “And then, of course, we’ve got a lot of shopping and cafes and restaurants and bars and hotels. I think we’ve got a lot to offer.”

While his ultimate decision to run for mayor didn’t come easy, Fabian says he’s happy with the decision and the opportunity to be active in the community.

“I feel kind of flattered that people asked me to be the mayor,” he said. “It’s not something that I sought, at first, but I’m glad that’s where I’m at now.

“I like being busy, I like working with people, I like solving problems,” he said. “I like feeling somewhat productive.”

In many ways, Fabian sees himself as a transitional mayor. Time will tell whether he seeks another two-year term in 2022.

“I’ve been very open about my desire to do this kind of for the short-term,” Fabian said. “I really don’t have any intention to do this for 10 years.

“I’m so thankful to live in a town that has so many very capable people that could just as easily be mayor as I could.”