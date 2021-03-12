BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is home to dozens of townships and like communities across the rest of the state, Tuesday was a day of decision making.

Minnesota has 1,781 townships with 914,174 residents, and the second Tuesday in March is the date for tax levies to be set and for officials to be elected for those government units. In Beltrami County, more than 380 voters participated in township Tuesday, determining who will supervise their areas.

"Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships," said Gary Burdorf, Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president. "Township discussions on the annual tax levy give folks direct access to democracy."

In Beltrami County, the Pioneer was able to confirm results in numerous townships.

In Battle Township, Glen Hanks was reelected as treasurer and Jerald Smischney was reelected as supervisor. Six voters participated and the tax levy was set at $3,800.

Birch Township had six voters and the tax levy was set at $10,000. Scott was reelected as supervisor and Julie Geerdes was reelected treasurer.

In Buzzle Township, Donald Close was reelected as supervisor and Paul Hokuf won reelection for the treasurer position. The tax levy was set at $46,700 and 14 voters participated.

Nine voters participated in Cormant Township's Tuesday meeting, where Fred Swenson was reelected as supervisor, Debbie Tjepkes was reelected as treasurer, and $13,000 was levied for road and bridge work.

In Eckles Township, Cory Wilson and Elizabeth Hendricks were reelected as supervisors. Additionally, the tax levy was set at $5,067.

Curtis Olson was reelected as supervisor in Frohn Township with 13 voters participating. The tax levy was set at $279,500.

Nine voters participated in Hagali Township, where Joshua Ziegler was reelected as treasurer and Rob Ingersoll won reelection for supervisor. The tax levy was set at $40,500.

The tax levy was set at $2,800 in Hamre Township, where five voters participated. Dennis Byklum was reelected as supervisor, while Elaine Rychlock won another term as treasurer.

In Hornet Township, eight voters participated, where Betty Nelson was reelected as treasurer and Dale Nelson was reelected for supervisor. The tax levy was set at $24,433.

No elected officials were on the ballot in Jones Township, but 10 voters did participate and the total tax levy was set at $27,300.

Six voters participated in Kelliher Township, where Delbert Lundin was reelected as supervisor and Peggy Pula won reelection for treasurer.

Lammers Township had 15 voters participate, with the tax levy set at $191,000. Jacob Hood was reelected as supervisor, while Amanda Hood won reelection as treasurer.

Ryan Brown was reelected as supervisor and Scott Haiby was reelected as treasurer in Langor Township, where eight voters participated. The tax levy was set at $18,100.

In Lee Township, Corey Cleven joined the local government by winning the election for supervisor, while the total tax levy was set at $8,500.

Liberty Township had 19 voters, with Bill Ihde winning reelection as supervisor and Judy Black earning another term as treasurer. The tax levy was also set at $109,000.

Joseph Brambrink was reelected as supervisor and Joseph Dietrich won another term as treasurer in Quiring Township, where 14 voters attended.

Six voters participated in Roosevelt Township, where Travis Halverson was reelected as supervisor and Jerry Winans was reelected as treasurer. The tax levy was set at $45,000.

Shotley Township had 15 voters, Supervisor Joan Barthel and Treasurer Rena Peterson were both reelected.

Eight voters attended Steenerson Township's meeting, where Chairman Dan Carlson and Treasurer Leann Wikert both won reelection.

In Summit Township, nine voters participated, where Colleen Floura and Daryl Lunberg were newly elected as treasurer and supervisor, respectively.

Taylor Township had eight voters, with Treasurer Beverly Klein and Supervisor Susan Stroeing both winning reelection.

In Ten Lake Township, the tax levy was set at $353,700 and Nat Pearlson was elected as the government's new supervisor. There were nine voters.

Turtle Lake Township had 85 voters, with Supervisor Tanja Bennett winning reelection and Christine Ethen-Malterud earning the treasurer seat. The tax levy was set at $238,135.

In Turtle River Township, 30 voters participated, with Treasurer Donna Zelinsky and Supervisor Bryan Campbell winning reelection.

Waskish had 38 voters, with Supervisor Reid Lamppa winning reelection and the tax levy being set at $51,000.

Seven voters participated in Woodrow Township, with Supervisor Mike Hughes and Treasurer Donna Pink winning reelection, and the tax levy being set at $14,500.

This year’s turnout was lower than 2020’s which had more than 500. However, that Township Tuesday took place during a presidential election year and before the coronavirus pandemic hit the area.