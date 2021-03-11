ST. PAUL — One year after COVID-19 took hold in Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency to address it, the governor this week wound down restrictions and said more dial turns were on the horizon.

Meanwhile, GOP senators aimed to break through roadblocks in negotiations over funding for law enforcement called in during emergency situations and tax relief for businesses and workers. They voted out two bills this week but House leaders said they still had work to do on both before they'd have agreements.

And the passage of a $1.9 trillion federal aid package added another variable to those discussions as the state and local governments were set to get funding to help pay COVID-related costs.

Debates are set to continue, but here's a look at what went on this week at the Minnesota Capitol.

Walz turns the dials after 1 year of executive powers

Saturday, March 13, will mark the one-year anniversary of the state's peacetime emergency for COVID-19 and the start of dozens of executive orders that have changed Minnesotans' lives in ways big and small.

Days after the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19's spread a pandemic and the first cases were reported in Minnesota, Walz called for the peacetime emergency and state health officials advised people to avoid crowds, social distance in public and cover their coughs or sneezes.

In the days and weeks that followed, Walz ordered schools to prepare for a spring of distance learning, closed restaurants and bars ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday and ordered Minnesotans to stay at home except for when performing essential work or tasks.

The executive powers have allowed the state to scale up testing capacity, deploy the Minnesota National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment and administer tests and place a moratorium on evictions. And they've also fueled backlash from business owners, parents and fed-up Minnesotans who felt the orders to restrict businesses, require masks or determine school schedules or activities were overly harsh.

Health leaders have said the measures prevented an overflow of Minnesota hospitals and helped tamp down the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Walz this week announced the easing of several restrictions as vaccination numbers in the state climbed while new infections fell. But Republican lawmakers pressed the governor for a more fleshed-out plan and they continued bringing votes to end his executive powers. They'd put forward a plan to fully reopen by May 1.

"It's beginning to become very apparent that Minnesota is lagging behind the opening from other states and we need to follow their lead," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said during a Tuesday, March 9, news conference. "More and more Minnesotans are vaccinated and they're ready to get out in public again. We need to help these businesses get back on their feet and make up for the devastating year they've had."

In both chambers of the Legislature, lawmakers pushed to end the executive powers or to set in place off-ramps from current policies.

Senate tries to break standstill on police funding, tax relief

Republican Senate leaders pushed forward two major bills this week setting up public debates over funding for police mutual aid agreements and tax relief for business owners and Minnesotans out of work due to the pandemic.

With a sunnier state revenue forecast and billions more in federal COVID-19 aid set to come to the state, lawmakers said one-time funds were available to be used for the plans.

On the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the Senate advanced a $20 million plan to reimburse police departments called in to help others in crisis. Public safety officials for weeks had asked for a funding source to encourage wary agencies to sign mutual agreements with Minneapolis ahead of the trial and potential civil unrest.

Walz proposed a $35 million plan which came up for a debate in the House of Representatives but fell short. And after continued stalemates in closed-door discussions with leaders, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the Senate was ready to pass its own plan.

"This particular bill is not agreed upon because, frankly, in the House, they cannot even agree themselves because too many think we should be going the other way and defunding the police," he told the Senate on Monday, March 8.

Democrats raised red flags about extending deadlines for peace officers to be trained in the use of force training and exempting damage from civil unrest state disaster funding. But the measure narrowly passed and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, told Forum News Service that the House could consider something similar and take the bills to a conference committee.

"We still would like to do something and there are still conversations among the four leaders, we're just at a bit of an impasse right now and hoping we can break through," Hortman said. "It may be that this bill is enough to go into conference committee."

Senators also approved a plan to waive state taxes for businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and Minnesotans that received unemployment insurance. A March 15 tax deadline was on the horizon, senators said, and the Legislature needed to move quickly to prevent business owners from having to pay.

But Democrats in the House of Representatives said they wouldn't support a plan that failed to target aid to businesses and workers hit hardest by the pandemic. They said they'd continue urging Republicans to boost tax relief for those who collected unemployment insurance and businesses that didn't receive loans or failed to turn a profit in 2020.

Legislative leaders said they'd continue working on compromises on both issues.

Minnesota Education commissioner resigns

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, a former teacher and union leader, on Tuesday, announced that she'd submitted her resignation letter to Walz and planned to resume her teaching career. Ricker's last day is set for April 1 and Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller was set to fill her role, Walz said in a news release.

“For her entire career, Mary Cathryn Ricker has been dedicated to Minnesota’s students and families, and this year, more than ever, I am grateful for her leadership in navigating this unprecedented time as we asked our school communities to do the unimaginable,” Walz said.

The move comes days after a Walz administration deadline to get all middle and high school students back in the classroom for some in-person learning. As of early in the week, about 90% of middle and high schools and charters had resumed at least part-time in-classroom learning, while nine of the state's largest school districts had yet to reach that point.

