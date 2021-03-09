BEMIDJI -- After nearly five months of negotiating, the city of Bemidji and Minnesota-based company 3M have reached a settlement related to chemicals in local water systems.

According to a release from the two entities, the Bemidji City Council on Monday approved an agreement resolving its claims against 3M, which produced the chemicals. The chemicals, known as PFAs, are pervasive in the environment and don't break down over time.

Since the 1930s, such chemicals have been used in various products, including firefighting foams. In the last 20 years, they've come to be considered an emerging contaminant.

Locally, the Bemidji Regional Airport, which is located near the city's water wells has been used as a training ground for local fire departments, which used the foam in the past. In 2016, the city began analyzing the amount of PFAs in the water wells and, to meet environmental and health standards met by state agencies, chose to build a plant to treat the chemicals.

In summer 2020, the city approved a $7.34 million project to construct the plant, with a second phase planned in the future to expand the facility and increase the amount of water that can be treated. In fall, the Legislature approved a bonding bill with $10.1 million for the project's second phase.

Around the same time, in mid-March, the city launched its litigation claim against 3M. In the agreement approved by both parties, 3M is now set to contribute $12.5 million to the construction of the facility and the treatment operations.

A statement in the release stated, "the city believes that the agreement provides a durable funding mechanism for completion and operation of its treatment system, without passing on additional costs to residents - a great thing for Bemidji and its water customers."

The facility is expected to be in operation this month.