BEMIDJI -- A hiring commission was established by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to find the successor to Veterans Services Officer Scotty Allison.

Last month, Allison shared his intention to retire in spring 2022, and because there's a lengthy credentialing process for the position, it was recommended to start the process this year. The county's goal is to hire an assistant officer by April 20, which would begin a six-month transitionary training process with Allison.

Following those months, the assistant officer will be appointed as the main officer and Allison will work half time until retirement. To help determine who to hire, the board created a nine-member commission.

The commission will include Districts 3 and 5 Commissioners Richard Anderson and Jim Lucachick, as well as County Administrator Thomas Barry. Additionally, the commission will include three veterans: Curtis Anderson, Bruce Malterud and Brian Ophus.

Joining the commission in advisory roles will be Allison, County Human Resources Director Linda Tran and Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Director Jeff Burth.

Tax forfeited apportionment

Another agenda item for the commissioners Tuesday was a review of how tax forfeited funds were distributed. In total, the county had $772,112 in net profit from the sale or rental of any parcel of forfeited land, or the sale of any products within such land.

According to a presentation given to the board, the dollars were distributed as follows: