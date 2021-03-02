According to a release, the governor's office made appointments to the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, the Capitol Art Exhibit Advisory Committee, the State Capitol Preservation Commission and the Council on Disability. For the latter, David Johnson of Bemidji was reappointed to the council.

The Council on Disability advises and aids the governor, state agencies, and the public on policy and the administration of programs and services for people with disabilities in Minnesota. The council also advises, provides technical assistance and advocates to expand opportunities.

Johnson's new term will expire Jan. 1, 2024. Additionally, Dawn Bly of Fosston was also appointed to the Council on Disability, with the term set to end Jan. 2, 2023.

Most of the other appointments were in the metro area, except for two. One resident from Waseca and another from Kimball were also selected to join the Council on Disability.