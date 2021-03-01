BEMIDJI -- A full Bemidji City Council will take on several items for discussion Monday, as soon as the newest member of the governing body is sworn in.

Before agenda items are brought for action, 35-year-old Daniel Jourdain will take the oath of office for the at large seat on the Council. The ceremony comes after Jourdain defeated semi-retired architect and former Bemidji Council member and mayor Dave Larson on Feb. 9.

In the special election, Jourdain earned 524 votes while Larson received 410. Jourdain, an employment specialist with the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, had advanced with Larson from a special election in November, where they finished ahead of two other candidates.

Those contenders were Linda Lemmer, a retired rehabilitation counselor, and Roger Schmidt, a retired educator. The special election and the February run-off were needed after Jim Thompson resigned from the at-large seat in June 2020, citing health reasons.

As he was elected in 2018, Thompson's term was set to go through 2022. By winning the election, Jourdain will now be in the seat through the end of 2022.

This is the first time the Council has been full in more than a year. In January 2020, Mike Beard resigned from the Ward 2 Council seat, also citing health concerns. Later in 2020, Josh Peterson won the seat in an additional special election.

Agenda items

One of the first topics before the Council tonight is a report on final financial numbers for the Sanford Center in 2020. According to city documents, the city-owned event facility had a total gross profit of $1.6 million, under the budgeted gross profit of $2.9 million.

The report also shows that the Sanford Center had $1.8 million in expenses, coming under the budgeted $3.4 million. As a result, the total net operating loss was $189,250, while the budgeted loss for the facility in 2020 had been $453,594.

When accounting for the city's $450,000 operating investment, which is made annually, the Sanford Center had a net profit of $260,750, instead of a net loss of $3,594, which had been budgeted.

The Council is also scheduled to discuss the annual Street Renewal Program, with a focus on bids submitted for the projects. Each year, the city selects several roads to be reconstructed, with the streets often clustered in a specific section of the city.

This year, the roads include:

Fern Street, from Power Drive Northwest to U.S. Highway 71.

Ash Avenue Northwest, from Paul Bunyan Drive to 23rd Street.

26th Street Northwest, from a dead end west of Delton Avenue to Bemidji Avenue.

According to city documents, the city staff estimate was $1.53 million and the low bid, from Reierson Construction, is $1.47 million. However, citing unnecessary project delays, issues with contractor insurance and resident concerns with Reierson Construction, staff is recommending no action be taken tonight on accepting bids. Instead, the Council will be asked to allow the company to respond.

A third agenda item for the Council Monday will be determining how to spend more than $400,000 to improve the Bemidji Public Library, which is part of the Kitchigami Regional Library System. Agenda documents show the library has a surplus of more than $1.2 million and the city's share is $411,367.

The Council has the authority to determine how to reinvest its share of the surplus into the library to make improvements.

Following the Council meeting, officials will reconvene as the city's Economic Development Authority to review an agreement related to a housing development. The agreement is to advance the Mountain View Meadows housing concept.

The development is an effort by Bemidji resident Mitch Rautio through his company Puddle Duck Properties. The land Rautio is looking to use is bordered by Rako Street Southwest, Lakeview Drive, 18th Street and Washington Avenue.