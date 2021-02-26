ST. PAUL — Minnesota's office of Management and Budget says the state's economic projections have swung dramatically in a sunnier direction , after having suffered a blow from the coronavirus pandemic and related closures and job losses.

In a preliminary news release on the morning of Friday, Feb. 26, MMB said the state is expected to see a surplus of $1.6 billion in the biennial budget years 2022-2023. The projection is a significant changed from a previously projected budget deficit.

MMB said the sunnier projections are thanks to robust federal action taken to buoy the national economy, which were not taken into consideration in MMB's earlier revenue projections. They also credited at the state level a higher revenue forecast, reduced state spending and an increased surplus for the current fiscal year.

But even with an improved outlook statewide, MMB cautioned that, "Improvements to the economic outlook have not been spread equally as unemployment continues to disproportionately impact lower-wage workers."

