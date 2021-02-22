BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will weigh its options with the Neilson Reise Arena during a work session Monday.

The city-owned arena, built in 1964, contains 28,500 square feet dedicated to an ice rink and a 19,000 square-foot section used by the Bemidji Curling Club. The arena is home to the Bemidji Figure Skating Club.

While its normally open year-round, Neilson Reise was closed for much of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Monday's agenda documents, the city hasn't decided yet on whether the arena will be closed temporarily or permanently, mainly because of revenue uncertainties.

An additional issue playing into Neilson Reise's future is the machinery it uses becoming outdated. The arena R-22 refrigerant, which isn't being produced anymore because of environmental concerns. According to city staff, the arena does have R-22 to last through the near future, but it remains a finite product.

A third matter related to the topic is a new rink opening at the Bemidji Community Arena complex. Owned by the Bemidji Community Arena Corp., construction began on the building in 2000 and now has 101,000 square feet of space.

The original rink space, now titled First National Arena, is home to the Bemidji High School Boys and Girls Hockey Teams, as well as the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association. In fall 2020, a second area, containing the Sanford POWER Rink, opened, offering the community more ice.

Documents for Monday's work session shows the Bemidji Community Arena Corp. will be present for the meeting and is interested in working with the city, as well as the Bemidji School District, on keeping the Sanford POWER Rink open year-round.

Another facility, Nymore Arena, is owned by the school district. Opened in 1973, the building is 32,400 square feet and is used by local hockey organizations for practice.

Should the city want to reopen Neilson Reise, there is a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place, which was approved in December. The plan includes a 30 minute wait time between usage, limited group sizes, closed locker rooms, mask requirements and more.

The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.