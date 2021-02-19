ST. PAUL — A bill to fund law enforcement mutual aid agreements to protect Twin Cities residents during the upcoming trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin next month failed in the state House by a 73-63 vote.

Democratic House leaders on Thursday, Feb. 18, unexpectedly revived their so-called SAFE Account bill, with just minutes' notice to reporters and the public. The three hour-long debate extended into the evening, mere days after leaders on Monday pulled the bill from the floor, lacking the votes even among the majority party for it to pass.

Immediately after the lawmakers voted down the bill, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, motioned to reconsider, to loud protest by lawmakers who were voting remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, upheld Winkler's motion, reviving the bill. Winkler promptly then tabled it, again to many vocal protests.

Minutes before the lawmakers voted, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, made the case to put off the final vote until next week, calling into question once again whether the bill has the votes to pass the House. The Republican-controlled Senate has stood firm against the SAFE Account bill, originally proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, dubbing it a “bail-out” for Minneapolis.

Daudt on the floor spoke to the urgency of funding the $35 million fund, which would help pay for backup policing in Minneapolis during any violent uprisings throughout the trial. The SAFE Account could also be applied to outbreaks of violence in other Minnesota cities, if they happen in the future.

But Daudt said the bill needs more time, and House members should have a strong, unified position to help send a message to the reluctant state Senate. Asking majority leaders to table the bill again, he said leaders should “let cooler heads prevail” and negotiate in private over the weekend. If the bill does not pass the House, or passes with a weak majority, he said

Winkler retorted that the bill as it stands “is the cooler heads bill,” resulting from a “great deal of compromise.” With the trial less than three weeks away, Winkler urged lawmakers, “We don't have time to wait any longer.”

With the bill revived through Winkler's legislative maneuvering, lawmakers can continue tweaking it in order to win over enough votes for it to pass.

