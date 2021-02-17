ST. PAUL — On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provided an update on the state's Safe Learning Plan, laying out plans to bring more middle and high schools students safely back to the classroom.

Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller and Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.

Watch a video below and find a video of the follow-up media availability below that.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.