ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Feb. 17, announced a March 8 target for getting all Minnesota middle- and high-school students back in the classroom for some in-person instruction.

The push comes as the state ramps up its vaccination rates and as COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations declined. And it follows a growing public push to get students back to school to mitigate mental health struggles and learning loss spurred by long-term distance learning.

“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Walz said in a news release. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic. Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms."

The plan would let more schools reopen to secondary students starting Monday, Feb. 22, with additional personal protective equipment, social distancing and testing in place. Students will still be able to opt for distance learning if their schools move to in-person or hybrid instruction models.

And those attending in-person classes, whether full-time or in a hybrid model along with those participating in school sports or activities, will be encouraged to take a COVID test twice a month to prevent the possible spread of the illness.

Walz was set to address Minnesotans about the proposal at noon and speak with reporters later Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, school district officials decide whether to allow in-person teaching, distance-learning or a combination of the two based on infection rates in the surrounding community. And for some, social distancing requirements have been hard to follow due to the constraints of school buildings.

As of Tuesday, 85% of kindergarten through eighth-grade classes had resumed at least part-time classroom instruction and the state's COVID-19 transmission rate among teachers was 0.37%.

State health officials said that with more than 940,000 vaccine doses administered in Minnesota and with the state's COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations trending down, more students could safely resume classes. Around 25% of Minnesota teachers had received a COVID-19 vaccine as of this week and state officials said they were prioritizing additional doses for educators and school staff.

Next week 18,000 doses are set to be administered to those groups, they said.

“Thanks to vaccines and the hard work of so many people we are getting closer to the end of this pandemic,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Having more students able to be in the classroom is a positive step, and it’s up to all of us to protect that progress by keeping up our vigilance.”

RELATED:

The news of additional reopenings drew quick criticism Wednesday, with Republicans calling for a fuller immediate reopening of all schools.

"The plan for reopening schools is simple: open them safely, immediately," Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said. "The governor's own data shows that transmission among teachers is effectively zero. Countless pediatricians, epidemiologists, and other experts have indicated that kids can safely return to the classroom, and that continued closures have devastating consequences that outweigh the risks, especially for Minnesotans' most vulnerable students."

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com