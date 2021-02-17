BEMIDJI -- In his first State of the City address, Mayor Jorge Prince labeled 2020 as anything but easy, but said Bemidji's staff rose to the challenge.

"Our city team responded as I have come to know they would, with courage, passion and dedication to the people of our community" Prince said during Tuesday's Bemidji City Council meeting. "Thank you to all of our staff, especially those on the front lines, including our police and fire departments."

Prince didn't limit his praise during the speech to the city employees alone.

"Throughout it all, I've been so very appreciative of our community," Prince said. "I saw our citizens step up in so many ways, from volunteering to keep needed services operating, to finding creative ways to assist those most directly impacted, and giving generously to support our community."

Some highlights from Prince's address included:

The Bemidji Fire Department suppressing 87 fires without a loss of life or serious injury. The department also completed construction of a new station on the northern side of the city.

The Bemidji Police Department ceased proactive measures to lower the spread of the coronavirus until August 2020, and then began a slow and COVID-19 safe return. The department also responded to 24,600 calls for services.

The city's financial position remained solid thanks to a growing tax base. The city also managed to prepare a 2021 budget that kept rates at a slightly lower level than in 2020, despite COVID impacts.

For the year ahead, Prince said a main area of focus is the city-owned Sanford Center event facility. The building, located on the South Shore of Lake Bemidji, contains both an arena and a conference center.

"The single largest financial challenge remains placing the Sanford Center on sound financial footing," Prince said. "In particular, how to best fund its continued operations and make capital improvements. As mayor, finding solutions in this area is at the top of my priorities."

Prince's comments regarding the event facility comes just after the the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the Sanford Center was awarded a grant of $305,000. The dollars are coming through the Convention Center Relief Grant program, which was established to assist facilities impacted by the pandemic.

In the conclusion to his address, Prince stated that the city will continue to weather the coronavirus storm.

"I realize that a community is much more than its infrastructure, groups or processes," Prince said. "At its heart, a community is its people, driven by their relationships that intertwine us all and the work we set our hands to. I do not know how long the pandemic and its after effects will last. But I do know the people of our city. We are a caring, resilient and hard working group, and I know we are going to overcome and emerge stronger and wiser than when we entered."

Police advisory committee

The city council revisited the concept of establishing a police advisory committee on Tuesday by establishing a planning work group. The group will include Prince, Police Chief Mike Mastin, City Manager Nate Mathews, as well as Council members Audrey Thayer and Nancy Erickson.

The work group will be tasked with reviewing other committee models in Minnesota, setting the timeline, recommending a committee structure and determining public involvement. When it finalizes its committee plan, the work group will submit its recommendation to the city council.

In council documents, Mastin stated the goal of such a committee will be to:

Serve as a liaison between police and the community to enhance the relationship.

Assist in community outreach.

Bring community recommendations and offer solutions regarding issues.

Host community meetings.

Organize forums and listening sessions to seek input from the community on specific topics.

Recommend and identify training opportunities for law enforcement personnel.

The council approved the work group in a 5-1 vote, with Prince, as well as council members Nancy Erickson, Ron Johnson, Josh Peterson and Audrey Thayer voting in favor, while Emelie Rivera was against.

Road projects

Infrastructure was also on Tuesday's agenda for the council, with the first item related to work on Fifth Street Northwest. Last year, the city completed reconstruction work on America Avenue Northwest from Fourth Street through the intersection of Fifth Street.

This year, the city is planning to replace a three block stretch of Fifth Street Northwest, from Irvine Avenue to Beltrami Avenue. Construction is scheduled from June to August.

The estimated cost is $453,000, and $396,000 will be covered by state aid. The remaining dollars will come from the city's sanitary sewer, water and storm water utility funds. Following discussion, the Council authorized the project's design and advertising of the work.

Another infrastructure related action was the council approving a public hearing date of April 5 for residents to learn about the city's involvement on upcoming work to U.S. Highway 71. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to reconstruct an 8.5 mile stretch of road from State Highway 197 to Town Hall Road.

As part of the work, the project will add a roundabout at the intersection of Anne Street, which requires city involvement. Construction is expected in 2022 and estimated to cost $13.3 million.