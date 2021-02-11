ST. PAUL — Seven new members have been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to a state board which oversees training and standards for law enforcement across Minnesota.

The Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Board has been a hot topic for lawmakers and activists since this summer following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020. Those pushing for systemic reforms to policing often cite the POST Board as a means to that end.

In a Thursday, Feb. 11, news release, Walz announced the appointment of seven new members to the board, who he said “will bring extensive experience and diverse voices that will help ensure the POST Board is responsive to the needs of our communities.”

Of the seven new appointees, six are from the seven-county metro, and one — Grand Marais Mayor Jay Arrowsmith DeCoux — is from Greater Minnesota:

Justin Terrell, Executive Director of the Minnesota Justice Research Center, of Richfield

Liz Richards, Executive Director of Violence Free Minnesota, of St. Paul

Justin Page, Attorney with Mid-Minnesota legal Aid and Minnesota Disability Law Center, of Minneapolis

Nigel Perrote, National and State Programs Director for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, of Minneapolis

Shelly Schaefer, Professor and Administrator at Hamline University, of Apple Valley

Jay Arrowsmith DeCoux, Mayor, of Grand Marais

Jennifer Foster Albright, Brooklyn Park Police officer, of Brooklyn Park

“I’m proud of their commitment to reforming policing in a way that brings greater accountability and makes all Minnesotans feel safe,” Walz continued. “After the death of George Floyd, we engaged Minnesotans across the state in conversations around criminal justice reform. We’ve heard an overwhelming desire for greater transparency and accountability. This is one important step toward those goals.”

The new appointments are part of a fuller reform of the POST Board. State legislators passed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act this summer, part of which included language to expand the board’s membership, add a community relations council to the board’s work, require use-of-force data collection and analysis by the board and more. The board has also recently undergone an audit, per Thursday's release.

