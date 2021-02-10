ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota House committee has pushed forward a version of Gov. Tim Walz’s $35 million SAFE Account proposal, but without Republican colleagues’ blessings -- setting up a fight on the floor, or more negotiating out of the public eye.

The Democratic-controlled House’s Ways and Means Committee passed their version of the bill by a 12-9 vote on Tuesday, Feb. 9, advancing it to the full House floor. Democrats on a partisan vote approved their own amendment to the bill, but shot down Republicans’, ushering criticisms from Republicans on the committee who said the majority was not working across party lines.

Walz initially proposed the SAFE Account, in anticipation of social unrest during next month’s trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd in May. Walz recommended legislators set aside $35 million in state dollars to help cover law enforcement mutual aid costs between police departments beyond the Twin Cities to keep the peace in the metro.

Republicans in the Senate, who hold the majority in that body, rejected the proposal swiftly, saying that the costs should come from municipalities’ local dollars should they require backup. But House Republicans appear willing to pass a bill.

During Tuesday’s hearing, state Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, said his caucus recognizes that Chauvin’s trial is likely going to be “an international event, and so we prioritize public safety.”

While he said Senate Republicans’ concerns are valid about political pushes in the Twin Cities to cut police budgets “knowing that the state’s going to come in and bail them out,” he said, “those concerns are not meritorious as attached to the funding of this proposal.”

Garofalo and his Republican House colleagues on Tuesday still rejected the latest version of the bill, though. Their sticking point is an amendment by Rep. Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, which tasked the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Board to develop a model public assembly response policy.

Mariani at Tuesday’s hearing said his amendment was an attempt to balance public safety needs with First Amendment rights to protest. Last summer, he said, some nonviolent protesters’ rights were “horribly disrespected,” and his amendment was an attempt to hold law enforcement accountable for upholding rights to free speech.

Republicans cited law enforcement groups’ opposition to Mariani’s amendment as reason for their own disapproval, and Mariani retorted that “they don't support it because it requires them to be held accountable to their own policies.”

The bill is now moving on to the full House floor for a vote, where Garofalo said Republicans will keep pushing for their changes to the bill in order to support it. Ways and Means Chair Rep. Rena Moran, D-St. Paul, closed the hearing saying, "I know this can be a bipartisan bill and I believe we can work toward that end."