The remodeling project began in October and was initiated as a way to protect staff and customers from the coronavirus, as well as improving the flow of people in lines. Because the project allows for more social distancing and protecting the public, it was eligible for funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

County Administrator Thomas Barry said the project costs totaled $565,000 and the majority of it was covered by the CARES Act. Barry said just $8,000 of the project wasn't financed with CARES Act dollars, as the invoices were submitted after the legislation's deadline. Barry said the remaining $8,000 was covered by the county's general fund.

The License Center, located in the County Administration Building, conducts business ranging from tab renewals to vehicle registration. The office is located next to the main entrance of the building.

The main changes to the center included alterations to the entrances and exits. With the project now finished, there are separate entrance doors for separate types of services, one for licenses, another for services such as title transfers and a third is an express lane for quick items like tab renewals.

Along with the entrances, another opening was built to serve as an exit back into the Administration Building lobby. Additionally, a new exit was added leading directly outside for those in the express lane.

"It can feel a little maze-like, but there's an efficiency built into it that's unique for license facilities," Barry said. "Before we had a more open counter, so we had some privacy concerns. Now, it's more private and there's set up for social distancing as well. Even when the pandemic goes away, it will be beneficial for privacy, and we have that express lane for people who have simple transactions that can take five minutes don't have to wait in the same line as people who are doing business that may take 45 minutes."

The Administration Building is located at 701 Minnesota Ave. NW.