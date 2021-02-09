BEMIDJI -- Financial details related to a future housing development were shared with the Bemidji City Council Monday.

During a work session, the council learned more about the Mountain View Meadows housing development, an effort launched by Bemidji resident Mitch Rautio through his company Puddle Duck Properties. As part of the effort to make his vision a reality, Rautio is turning to the city for assistance in what's called a tax increment financing, or TIF, district.

A TIF district is a tool available to Minnesota cities, allowing taxes generated by new real estate to go toward the development of new property. In this case, the developer would fund the project and be reimbursed with taxes for the district over time.

The land selected by Rautio is about 48 acres and is bordered by Rako Street Southwest, Lakeview Drive, 18th Street and Washington Avenue. Currently, the area has a tax capacity of $2,177.

Once the district is in effect, that base amount will continue to go toward regular destinations, including the city, county and school district. The new tax capacity related to the developed buildings will be used to reimburse Rautio's company.

The proposed length of time for the district is 26 years. According to data shared during the work session, the total amount generated by the TIF without inflation is $1.9 million, and with 2% inflation, the estimate is $2.12 million.

In speaking to the council on Monday, Rautio said he intends to have 85 single family homes and 112 multi-family units in several complexes for the development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the council's consensus was to move forward with the 26-year period and set an interest rate of 4.75%. However, City Manager Nate Mathews said no formal action was required, as the TIF agreement is still in development.

The council is expected to revisit the topic in March.