BEMIDJI -- A new housing development still in the planning phases is the main topic tonight for the Bemidji City Council.

During its work session, the council is scheduled to discuss Mountain View Meadows, a development proposed by local resident Mitch Rautio through his company Puddle Duck Properties. Ruatio is looking to develop about 48 acres of land, bordered by Rako Street Southwest, Lakeview Drive, 18th Street and Washington Avenue.

According to city documents, staff have already been meeting regularly with Rautio to work out agreements for a tax increment financing, or TIF, district for the area. TIF districts are tools available to Minnesota cities, allowing municipalities to create areas where additional property taxes are generated by new real estate.

That revenue generated by the taxes are then utilized to pay off the expenses of the new development. In this case, the new development is expected to be a mix of single-family homes and multi-family complexes.

Documents for Monday's agenda show a development agreement between the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board, the city and Rautio was approved in December. However, for the TIF district, staff is still seeking some direction.

Over the course of the work session, the council is expected to weigh in on issues such as how long the TIF district should be in existence and what type of inflation rate related to generating revenue should be attached. Staff aren't seeking formal action tonight, just council input.

The work session is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.