BEMIDJI -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has established a new easement to protect more than 27 acres of wetlands in Beltrami County.

As part of the process to implement the easement, the agency approached the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday with a certification request. The certification is a requirement based on an agreement between the federal agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to County Administrator Thomas Barry, the Fish and Wildlife Service secured the easement from property owners who live in Bagley. The property, located in Roosevelt Township, contains 34 wetland basins with 27.6 acres of wetlands.

By having the easement in place, the Fish and Wildlife Service will pay the property owners to protect the basins from being drained, burned, leveled or filled. Barry said the payments are funded through federal duck stamp dollars.

"The owners will continue to pay property taxes, but they are getting dollars back through the stamp act, " said Barry, who added that the easement will stay in place even if the land changes in ownership.

Status of county roads

Another matter commissioners reviewed Tuesday was a report on county road conditions. According to a report from Beltrami County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen, more than 70% of county roads are classified as being in good conditions, while the remaining roads are either labeled as fair or poor.

The numbers have been gradually improving over the last decade according to Hasbargen's presentation. In 2011, just over 50% of the county roads were in good condition, in 2015 the amount rose to 60% and by 2018, 80% of the roads were labeled good.

In total, the county has 408 miles of paved roads. For the years ahead, Hasbargen said he recommends prioritizing chip seals, overlays and other types of preservation work for the roads. Additionally, Hasbargen said the county should use its sales tax dollars to address the remaining bad roads with resurfacing projects.

For 2020, county work included: