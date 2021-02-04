BEMIDJI -- An oversight related to the special election has resulted in an estimated 30 replacement ballots being sent to voters from City Hall this week.

For the special election, which has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 9, absentee ballots have been available for people to vote from home. However, some of the voters didn't add a witness signature to those ballots, which is required under state law.

In the general election, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this requirement was waived. However, after November, the waiver expired.

As a result, City Clerk Michelle Miller has had to send out replacement ballots and has been contacting voters who have lacked the signature.

"Michelle just got notified by the state that the waiver was only for the general election and it did not carry through to the special election," said Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat. "She's sent replacement ballots out and is calling them to make sure every vote counts. If a voter has not been contacted, there's not an issue with their ballot."

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, a witness can either be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. The witness must sign the signature envelope and list their address. Notaries, meanwhile, need to write their name and title, sign the signature envelope and affix their notary stamp.

Tuesday's election is between 75-year-old Dave Larson and 34-year-old Daniel Jourdain. Larson is a semi-retired architect who's served as mayor and an at-large Council member. Jourdain is an employment specialist for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

The winner of the election will hold the seat through 2022. The position was vacated last summer when Jim Thompson, who was elected in 2018, resigned because of health issues.

In speaking to the Pioneer, Larson expressed concern about the situation.

"I have some serious issues with that," Larson said. "Because I don't believe that everyone can be contacted in this period of time. Either way, I think we have a difficult situation. I will pursue this, because my feeling is I will win this election hands down. But, if I win it, my opponent can say it's not fair. Or, if he wins it, I can oppose it. It's a mess."

Joe Cronin, Jourdain's campaign manager, also shared comments.

"Our message is that we urge people who mailed in their ballots to call City Hall and make sure their ballot has been processed correctly," Cronin said. "We trust Michelle to work with them to make sure their vote will be counted and that she's working hard to make sure all voters affected by this issue will still be able to make their voice heard."

"We want people to know the replacement ballot is not junk mail and these are not spam calls," Treat said. "They need to either vote with a replacement ballot through the mail, or they can drop it off at City Hall. City Hall also has a drop box. They can also go directly to their poll site on Tuesday."

City Hall is located at 37 Fourth St. NW and Miller can be reached at (218) 759-3570.

"If citizens are concerned, they can call Michelle's office to double check on it, but we also don't want 1,500 people calling in for just 30 ballots," Treat said.