ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference to highlight the State Aid for Emergencies Account budget proposal to improve public safety across Minnesota at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Walz will be joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council Steve Cramer and Centerville Mayor D. Love.

Watch a livestream below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.