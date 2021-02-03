BEMIDJI -- A special election next week will make all the seats on the Bemidji City Council full again after a number of vacancies in the past year.

The race will determine who holds the city's at-large seat through 2022. The position was vacated last summer when Jim Thompson, who was elected in 2018, resigned because of health reasons.

One of the candidates in the special election is Dave Larson, 75. A semi-retired architect, Larson has been a Bemidji resident since 2007 and has served two terms as a city elected official. He was mayor from 2010-2012 and the at-large council member from 2014-2018.

The other in the race is 34-year-old Daniel Jourdain, who works as an employment specialist for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and has lived in Bemidji for six years. Jourdain and Larson both emerged from the at-large seat's first special election in November.

Along with Larson and Jourdain, that special election also featured 74-year-old Linda Lemmer, a retired vocational rehabilitation professional, and 75-year-old Roger Schmidt, a retired educator. In the November election, no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, which put the top two finishers on track for a second race.

Larson finished first with 2,161 votes, followed by Jourdain with 1,787, Lemmer with 1,320 and Schmidt with 777.

On his campaign website, Jourdain states he wants to "bridge the gaps of disparity so that everyone in Bemidji can come together and build a better foundation." Jourdain's website also lists improvements to public safety, infrastructure, economic development and housing as his main issues.

Larson on his campaign social media, meanwhile, cites his experience in both business and work in city government, stating that he brings a "track record of representing conservative values." Larson also notes that he is a founding board member for Ruby's Pantry in Bemidji.

This is the second special election for the city in the past year. The other took place in August for Ward 2 after Mike Beard resigned from the role, also citing health reasons. In the race, Josh Peterson defeated Jaime Thibodeaux, 224-145.

"As you plan to vote for the Feb. 9 special election, please plan ahead if you would like to vote by mail, early voting in person at City Hall or at the polling place on election day," City Clerk Michelle Miller said in a release. "Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3 additional consideration will be made to factor in mailing time and if a request for mail ballot will provide the adequate time needed in order for us to receive your ballot on or before election day, Feb. 9."

According to the release, if city residents received a ballot by mail, completed ballots may be submitted in person at City Hall before election day or by 3 p.m. on election day. Mail-in ballots cannot be submitted on election day.

Early voting will also be available in person at City Hall or at the polling place on election day.

City Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. for in person absentee voting. City Hall will also be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 for absentee voting.

The polls on Tuesday, Feb. 9, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling places for the election include:

The American Indian Resource Center at 1630 Birchmont Drive for Ward 1.

The Bemidji National Guard Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

The Boys and Girls Club at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3.

Bemidji City Hall at 317 Fourth St. NW for Ward 4.

Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. NW for Ward 5.

For more information, call the City Clerk at (218) 759-3570 or to discuss voting options.