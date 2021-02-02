BEMIDJI -- Local efforts to vaccinate the public for the coronavirus are proving successful, with Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota having administered 1,900 doses since mid-December.

The statistic of doses provided was included in a presentation to the Bemidji City Council on Monday, where the elected officials were informed about the latest in the pandemic fight. According to Sanford Health officials, 1,300 of the provider's local staff members have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and another 593 doses have been administered to patients.

Additionally, Sanford Health has assisted the Beltrami County Public Health Department in vaccinating 494 patients. Along with Sanford Health representatives, Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen was also present, and said in the last month the department has administered about 1,300 doses.

Many of those vaccines were given to patients over the last week, as the county department set up a vaccination clinic at the city-owned Sanford Center event facility. Borgen said the event was by appointment and focused on completing the first phase of the Minnesota Department of Health's plan, which is getting health workers and long term care home residents vaccinated.

Along with making headway on the vaccines, Monday's presentation also showed a decline in the number of patients hospitalized. After having 118 COVID-19 patients at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in November, the number fell to 76 in December and 32 in January.

However, despite progress, Dr. David Wilcox, vice president medical officer for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, said citizens must remain guarded against the virus.

"Our numbers are down, but this doesn't mean the pandemic is over," Wilcox said. "The virus is still a major part of our community. . . Herd immunity is at 70% or greater of our society either being vaccinated or having had COVID-19. When you're looking at getting 70% of more than 300 million people vaccinated, it's going to take some time."

Currently, Sanford Health is receiving shipments of roughly 300 to 600 vaccines from the state at a time. Wilcox said with each shipment, the provider is working on determining how many people to invite to receive the respective vaccines received.

"The state is mandating that we give 95% of the vaccines in 72 hours and 100% of them within a week. We're meeting those measures. Our goal is to vaccinate everybody possible, starting with the highest risk, based on how many vaccines we're allowed by the state."

Along with workers in the health field and assisted living facilities, MDH has also authorized vaccines for community members 65 and older. Sanford began vaccinating this group Jan. 19.

Bemidji Steel's request

Another agenda item for the council on Monday was a request from Bemidji Steel Co. to support its application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Job Creation Fund Program. The company is seeking the application following its purchase of land in Hubbard County.

Bemidji Steel intends to build a new $3 million facility in Helga Township, a community located directly south of the city. The facility will be the main corporate office for Bemidji Steel, and will house its main services and commercial sales.

Bemidji Steel's existing building at 540 Mahnomen Drive SE, meanwhile, will continue to be used for retail sales and finishing services.

Because of the expansion, Bemidji Steel is anticipating adding six new jobs. As part of having a new building, 14 jobs will relocate from the Bemidji location to the one in Helga Township.

Because of this relocation, the application to DEED requires either support or non-objection from the city. Following a discussion, the Council approved supporting the application.

During the conversation, it was noted that the location was selected as its in a HUBZone, which is the United States Small Business Administration's program to assist companies in historically under-utilized business zones.