BEMIDJI -- Business development will be a main agenda item for the Bemidji City Council Monday, as a local enterprise.

Bemidji Steel Co., which is starting its 38th year in operation, has purchased land in Hubbard County to expand its business footprint. The new site, located in Helga Township, has been chosen by Bemidji Steel for a new $3.2 million facility.

There, Bemidji Steel will have its official corporate address, provide services and commercial sales. At its existing building in Bemidji at 540 Mahnomen Drive SE, meanwhile, the company intends to continue public retail sales and finishing services.

As part of this decision, Bemidji Steel has filed a Job Creation Fund Program application with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Because the expansion involves the relocation of 14 jobs from Bemidji to Helga Township, the application requires resolutions from both government units.

In Helga Township, a resolution of support is needed, and in Bemidji, either a resolution of support or one of no objection, is required. Discussion of the resolution will take place Monday and a council decision will be conveyed to DEED in a formal letter.

Another agenda item for the council Monday is a report from Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. On Jan. 19, Sanford began administering coronavirus vaccines to patients 65 and older.

The provider had already been vaccinating staff members and residents of care facilities, starting in December. The vaccination process is being guided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

More than 3,200 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Beltrami County since the pandemic began.

Tonight's meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Bemidji City Hall. To watch the meeting online, visit the city's website.