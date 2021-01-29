ROCHESTER, Minn. — When state Attorney General Keith Ellison was putting together an advisory task force on women's economic security, it was clear that he had a balance problem.

There were no men on the task force. And it lacked a Republican legislator.

GOP Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester checked both boxes. And that's how Senjem ended up being the lone male on the 15-member "Advisory Task Force on Expanding the Economic Security of Women."

"It was probably one of the last sentences of the call: You may be the only male," Senjem recalled Ellison telling him.

More than 93 people applied to be on the task force, but apparently none were male or Republican.

The task force includes leaders in government, business and nonprofit organizations. Ellison also has named to the task force several ad hoc members, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Solicitor General Liz Kramer and Ellison's chief of staff Donna Cassutt.

Senjem, a former GOP Senate Majority Leader and 19-year Senate veteran, doesn't sit on any committees that deal with women's economic issues so was at first baffled as to why he had been asked.

"Maybe somebody said he was a good guy, kind of reasonable. I have no idea," Senjem said. "Or maybe they just looked around the whole Capitol and decided I was the one they were going to pick."

Senjem said he recognized that if the task force were to recommend legislation, its chances of success would be improved if it had a bipartisan imprimatur.

"I don't think this is a partisan subject. It shouldn't be, but, you know, things can be, and so maybe I can help in that respect," Senjem said.

Ellison said that Senjem has a voting record that demonstrates concern for women's issues. He brings a level of ideological diversity to the task force. And Senjem is respected on both sides of the aisle.

"We wanted somebody who was open-minded," Ellison said. "The thing is, in an age where the parties are as polarized as at any point in our nation's history, Senjem is a guy who's willing to work across the aisle."

Ellison said the primary object of the task force is explore how women are faring since passage of the Women's Economic Security Act in 2014. The law intended to break down barriers for women in the work place. But Ellison said there is evidence that women still lag behind men in several areas.

They tend to make less than men for equal work. They are as likely as men to have to financially support or contribute to support a family. And because they live longer than men, they are more dependent on Social Security, yet get less from the government pension system because they make less than men.

Ellison said the task force will produce a report by summer that will include recommendations for improving women's economic condition. The proposals could include proposed legislation, lawsuits or administrative proposals.