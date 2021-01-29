BEMIDJI -- The state Legislature has been in session for nearly a month and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is keeping up its pressure to defend the Local Government Aid program.

During a press conference call held Friday, leadership from the lobbying organization called protecting the program a top priority for both the executive and legislative branches during the session. The LGA program is funding provided by the state to cities throughout the state as general support and property tax relief.

The program is especially important to cities like Bemidji, which have a high volume of non-taxable property.

"The single most important thing the Legislature and governor can do this year to help Greater Minnesota communities is ensure that LGA is paid on time and in full," CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson said Friday. Peterson added that the coalition is already pleased with Gov. Tim Walz, who did not include any cuts to the program in his recently announced budget recommendations.

Because the state is facing a $1.3 billion deficit in the next biennium, though, Peterson said the fight will continue to protect the LGA program.

Another effort being pushed by the CGMC in 2021 is a special bonding bill with an emphasis on water infrastructure. Peterson said the state has an estimated need of $11 billion in water projects over the next 20 years. For 2021, the CGMC is seeking $100 million in bonding.

The city of Bemidji went through its own lobbying effort last year for bonding money to support its own water project. The city has put up a structure to treat water from its wells, which are located near the Bemidji Regional Airport. The facility will treat the water to remove chemicals known as perfluorocarbons to meet state standards.

The chemicals, which were previously used in firefighting foams, are in the vicinity of the wells because the airport was used once as a training area for local departments. When including construction and engineering, the first phase of the project came to $7.34 million. The next phase of the project will be to expand the facility, allowing more water to be treated.

To assist with the costs, during a special session in October the Legislature passed a bonding bill with $10.1 million for the Bemidji project. Moving forward, Peterson said legislative action related to such chemicals will be closely monitored by the CGMC.

"There's a number of bills floating around the Legislature to regulate these substances," Peterson said. "They're incredibly difficult to deal with, especially in the wastewater context. We're watching out very closely for any proposals that would hold cities liable or create regulations for cities. It's an issue I think we're going to see pop up around the state in more and more different contexts."

Another priority for the CGMC is funding for child care. For this session, the coalition is seeking $20 million for grants to construct new child care facilities, or expand existing centers. The CGMC is also advocating for additional funding for child care grants through the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The push comes as First Children's Finance found a shortage of 39,000 child care spots in Greater Minnesota last summer.

During Friday's call, Peterson said the organization is also a strong supporter of additional federal stimulus dollars. The first bill was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, act, which was passed in spring 2020 with $2 trillion. A second bill was passed and signed in late December, including $900 billion of relief.

Both the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden have also signaled intentions for a third stimulus bill in the coming months.

"The CARES money that came through the state was critical in helping cities, not only for their own operations, but also to businesses and residents," Peterson said. "I think it would be tremendously significant if the federal government can get its act together and have more money for state and local governments, and flexible money as well. One of the things a little problematic about the CARES money was it was a little too narrow in how cities can use it."