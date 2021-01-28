WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., has been appointed to serve on three House committees, including the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Rules committees for the 117th Congress.

"I am pleased to be named to these committees, all of which have jurisdiction over issues critical to the people I represent," Fischbach said in a written statement.

She added that as a member of the Agriculture Committee she will be a voice for the farmers and producers that call Minnesota's 7th Congressional District home.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Fischbach said she will push back on any proposal that seeks to encroach on Minnesotans’ liberties and rights and as a member of the Rules Committee she intends to "make sure the rights of the minority party are respected and that institutional norms are not neglected for partisan gain.”