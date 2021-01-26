BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Building Department had less permits issued in 2020 than 2019, but the value of overall projects rose considerably.

According to year-end reports from the department, there were 554 permits issued in 2020, down from 593 in 2019. The total valuation of projects permitted by the department, though, came to $46.01 million, up from $34.9 million in 2019.

"We just had a couple good sized projects this year," Bemidji Building Official Cris Bitker said. "It can be a situation where it's one permit, but it's for several building projects. Things are growing, we're busy here."

The largest portion of project valuations came from commercial and government construction work, a total of $32.6 million. Residential buildings, meanwhile, were valued at $13.3 million in Bemidji.

For the last five years, the valuation has been up and down, with previous years coming in as follows:

$42.2 million in 2018.

$34.8 million in 2017.

$45.4 million in 2016.



$38.6 million in 2015.



Fees collected from permitting were also up in 2020, totaling $371,978.47, an increase from the $306,660 collected in 2019.

The Building Department approved 11 permits for new residential developments in 2020, valued at $2.2 million. The department also approved 221 remodeling permits with a total value of $2.4 million and 29 presidential accessory structure permits at a value of $391,516. There were 12 demolition permits approved as well.

There were six permits issued for 66 new multi-family residential units as well, with the value estimated at $6.9 million. Six permits were issued for multi-family unit remodeling, too, valued at $235,511.

According to Bitker, one of the largest multi-family projects in 2020 was the Conifer Villas, a supportive housing complex planned by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission. The $9.08 million project is the second of three phases in an effort to build supportive housing along Conifer Avenue Northwest.

The first was the 20-unit Conifer Estates, which opened in 2012. Conifer Villas is under construction and is anticipated to be finished this year. The third and final phase will be East Conifer Estates, which will have up to 40 units.

Four new commercial buildings were approved by the department last year, at a value of $1.4 million. The department also approved 79 commercial remodel permits at a value of $19.9 million and seven permits for accessory structure projects on commercial buildings, with valuations coming to $205,700.

Just one permit was issued for a new government building, which was valued at $3.7 million. There were also 14 remodeling permits issued for government buildings, coming to $1.9 million.