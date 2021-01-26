ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Jan. 26, laid out his $52.4-billion proposal for Minnesota's two-year budget complete with additional funding for Minnesota schools and families bearing the brunt of the impact of the pandemic. The plan also includes a tax hike on households that make more than $1 million and on big corporations to offset new spending and a projected $1.3 billion hole.

The first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor said the state continues fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and he said lawmakers should boost resources to the groups facing the most hardship due to the pandemic.

“Not every Minnesotan was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic equally. We know the COVID-19 pandemic hit our working families, small businesses, and students particularly hard. They need our help,” Walz said in a news release. “The budget I am unveiling today will make significant strides in helping those Minnesotans stay afloat.”

Walz acknowledged that the plan might have to change next month as state budget officials give a fuller picture of how much Minnesota is projected to take in in tax dollars and to spend. And no matter the outcome, common ground over new taxes or how to spend on Minnesota schools, health and human services programs and public safety will be tough to find in the nation's only divided Legislature.

Republicans were quick to oppose the proposal for tax increases, saying the state should instead find ways to cut back and rely on reserves to offset the deficit. Meanwhile, Democrats said they supported the plan to tax higher-earning Minnesotans more to pay for state programs.

Lawmakers' one big responsibility this year is to craft and pass a two-year spending plan. And they have to get a budget done before July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

Republican leaders in the Minnesota Legislature said they'd block proposed tax increases and on Tuesday advanced in the Senate a proposal to ask state agencies to cut 5% on administrative costs.

“I have been clear since day one of session: we are not balancing the budget with tax increases. A budget that increases taxes is not a Minnesota priority," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said. "People have suffered enough already. Employees, entrepreneurs, and many businesses have sacrificed for 11 months."

