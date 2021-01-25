BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will discuss two major local highways that cross each other at a Monday work session.

With a start time of 5:30 p.m., the council will speak with officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation regarding improvement planning for U.S. Highway 71 and State Highway 197. The portion on Highway 71 is from Highway 197 to Glidden Road, while the Highway 197 stretch is from Gillette Drive to Bemidji Avenue.

On Highway 71, MnDOT is studying improvements at several intersections on a stretch that extends 8.5 miles. In addition to reconstructing the road and making drainage improvements with culvert replacements, the proposed project would add a roundabout at the intersection of Anne Street.

The project also calls for five reduced conflict intersections at Fern Street, Balsam Road, Blueberry Lane, Lakewood Drive and Town Hall Road. Reduced conflict intersections limit drivers to only making right turns onto highways. The project would also improve turn lanes at the intersection of Winter Sumac Road.

Because the Sanford Health campus is nearby, MnDOT is intending to discuss handling traffic with local government units like the city and Beltrami County, as well as the provider. The estimated cost is $13.3 million, and the city would share costs for the Anne Street section. Construction is expected in summer 2022.

The other stretch of road has been discussed in the past. In 2019, MnDOT held a series of community meetings before submitting a project proposal on the Highway 197 corridor. MnDOT was proposing six roundabouts for the road, also known as Paul Bunyan Drive.

The option was met by opposition by several business owners, though, and the council voted the proposal down that year. MnDOT was advocating for the project as the current surface will end its service life by 2025.

By 2030, an estimated 20,500 vehicles are expected to travel on it per day. On Monday, MnDOT representatives will discuss updated planning for the corridor.

To watch tonight's meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., visit the city's website.