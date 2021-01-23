ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Jan. 22, announced his appointment of Rosyln Robertson as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Robertson had served as the department's temporary commissioner after the Minnesota Senate in August voted against the confirmation of former Commissioner Nancy Leppink, effectively terminating her from the post. Republican senators cited concerns about regulations on businesses under Leppink's leadership of the agency.

Robertson has worked at the department for more than three decades and served as a deputy commissioner before taking on the temporary lead position atop the department.

“For more than 30 years, I have worked to ensure DLI is a trusted resource for Minnesota’s workers and businesses,” Robertson said in a news release. “I am excited to lead our agency’s dedicated staff members to address worker protection issues, help injured workers promptly receive benefits and services, educate employers and employees about their rights and responsibilities in the workplace, and improve our agency’s outreach efforts and business processes to ensure all our stakeholders’ input is considered, valued and acted upon.”

Elected officials, union leaders and industry groups applauded the appointment, which was set to take immediate effect.