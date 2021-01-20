John Harold Wall, 63, has been out of federal prison since November 1996, online records show. He had been sentenced to a 60-month stay plus four years of supervised release for aiding and abetting the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Wall, who according to other media reports resides in Prior Lake, Minn., is among the 73 individuals whose pardons Trump announced on his last day in office. The departing president also commuted the sentences of 70 other individuals.

Trump's use of presidential pardoning powers, which extend only to federal crimes, to grant clemency to allies including political consultant Roger Stone, former campaign advisor and retired U.S. lieutenant general Michael Flynn and former campaign chair Paul Manafort has proven controversial for him in the past. All three pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the federal investigation of inappropriate contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A pardon for another Trump confidant, right-wing media executive and former White House strategist Stephen Bannon, was also announced Thursday, Jan. 20. Bannon had been charged with defrauding donors who gave to a private effort to fund Trump's border wall that he helped organize after leaving the Trump administration.

Other notable individuals pardoned by Trump on Thursday include former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne.

In a statement, the White House said Wall's pardon was supported by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew M. Luger, as well as the Office of the Pardon Attorney.