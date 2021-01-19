BEMIDJI -- Applications are now under review by the city of Bemidji and Northern Township to find out who will lead the planning office for the two governments.

Last month, Casey Mai, who was hired as planning director in summer 2016, left the position to take the role of Public Works Director in his hometown of New Hampton, Iowa. An Iowa State University graduate, Mai came to the role from Decorah, Iowa, where he worked for the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.

In his Bemidji role, Mai was in charge of the office that handles planning and zoning affairs for both the city and the township. The two local government units have been partnered since the mid-2000s.

Less than a year after he was hired, litigation involving the planning office that started in 2012 came to a close. An orderly annexation agreement, as well as an agreement creating the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board, were both approved by the city, Northern Township and Bemidji Township in 2004.

However, in 2012, Bemidji Township began litigation with the other entities, which eventually concluded in spring 2017. The litigation ended when settlements were reached allowing Bemidji Township to exit the agreements related to planning and annexation.

Another notable part of Mai's tenure was in June 2018, when the Joint Planning Board ended a months-long debate on short term rentals in Bemidji and the township, which had come up because of residential complaints. That summer, after research by the planning office and the board, the decision was made to ban vacation rentals.

The next year, the GBAJPB received the Local Government Innovation Award from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs. As part of the award, the GBAJPB was named the Leading Innovator in the program's township category.

"We're really sad to see him leave, he did a good job," Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said. "He helped shepherd a lot of projects through while he was here."

In his final year in the role, the final phase of the annexation agreement with Northern Township was completed. The two other phases annexed land from Northern Township in 2010 and 2015, while the final phase took place in 2020.

The third phase brought land extending from Anne Street Northwest to Lakewood Drive, bordered to the east by Lake Bemidji and to the west by U.S. Highway 71, into the city. The annexation also brought in a section of land west of Highway 71, near Balsam Road Northwest and Blueberry Lane.

Because of his departure, Mathews said the position was publicized beginning on Dec. 22, with the deadline for applications being this week. Mathews said next week applicants will be interviewed by an executive committee with two city council members, two township board members and himself.

"This position is really important because they are the point of contact for developers who look to invest in the community," Mathews said.

Jamin Carlson, who's been with the planning office for about two years, is currently the interim planning director.