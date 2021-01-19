BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will consider two infrastructure-related items at its meeting this evening, Jan. 19.

The first agenda piece is related to the city's Street Renewal Program. On an annual basis, the city selects several roads to reconstruct with new pavement and modern utilities, with the streets often in the same area.

On Dec. 7, the council passed a resolution approving a feasibility report on the program's 2021 projects. During tonight's meeting, the council will welcome comments from residents during a public hearing.

Roads selected for the program this year include:

Fern Street Northwest, from Power Drive to U.S. Highway 71. The project will pave the road, which is currently gravel. However, the section selected won't have a curb and gutter added.

Ash Avenue, from Paul Bunyan Drive to 23rd Street. The road will be reconstructed with a new surface, curb and gutter added. While the water and sewer mains meet current standards and don't need to be replaced, the road is proposed to be widened to 24 feet.

26th Street Northwest, from a dead end west of Delton Avenue to Bemidji Avenue. The street will be fully reconstructed with a new surface, curb and gutter. Sections of the road also have outdated water, sewer and storm mains, which need replacing.

With the third project, the area of 26th Street west of Irvine Avenue will be narrowed from 38 feet to 30 feet to make room for a grass boulevard and 5-foot sidewalk on the south side. For the section of 26th Street east of Irvine Avenue, the road will be narrowed from 29 feet to 24 feet for a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side of the street.

The projects are estimated at $1.7 million, with assessments anticipated to be $267,841. Following Tuesday's public hearing, the projects will go out for bids later this month or in early February. The work will start in May and be complete by the end of September.

Another infrastructure matter on Tuesday's agenda is related to wastewater. According to city documents, Northern Township operates a small wastewater facility on the east side of Lake Bemidji that serves 21 homes along Waville Road, which is now in need of maintenance.

The project is anticipated to take three weeks, and during that time, the township has requested to use the city's wastewater facility to accept the flow from the Waville plant. The daily amount of water for the Waville plant is about 2,000 gallons per day, and it's estimated that about 60,000 gallons will be brought to the Bemidji facility.

Staff of the Bemidji plant said it will not have an impact on the facility. The city also did this in 2006, when the Waville plant needed repairs. A memorandum of understanding will be considered by the council, which would have the township pay a fee of roughly $50 per 1,000 gallons.

The council will also discuss priorities for the 2020 Minnesota legislative session.

To watch tonight's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., visit the city's website.