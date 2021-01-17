View: Peaceful prayer service at Minnesota Capitol draws small crowd
Law enforcement and journalists outnumbered protesters at Minnesota's Capitol building for a second consecutive day.
Written By:
Forum News Service |
×
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
1 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
2 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
3 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
4 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
5 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
6 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service
7 / 7
Law enforcement officials set up to guard the state Capitol building in preparation for an informal worship service organized by Hold the Line, Minnesota to pray for President Donald Trump and other elected officials outside of the state Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service