ST. PAUL — A large security force — including the Minnesota National Guard — were prepared Saturday, Jan. 16, to meet protesters who planned a "Freedom Fest" at the St. Paul Capitol building.

Instead, the event drew about 20 people who were vastly outnumbered by police and members of the media.

The rally was the first of two events at the Capitol complex this weekend tied to false claims that the presidential election results were invalid. The event is a continuation of “Stop the Steal” protests at the Capitol held by organizers from “Hold the Line,” a group of people who are adherents to the false conspiracy that President-elect Joe Biden was not rightfully elected.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes in the Nov. 3 election and dozens of court cases, along with multiple vote audits have confirmed that.

The potential for violence overshadowed the Saturday event following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building that resulted in multiple injuries and deaths.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service

On Friday, Jan. 15, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a news conference that there were no credible threats this weekend, though Minnesota would take the proper precautions to secure the state Capitol building and other areas throughout the state. Earlier reports from the FBI cited threats of violence at state capitol protests around the country this weekend, including in Minnesota and Michigan.

The St. Paul protest was peaceful, with people milling about and talking or simply sitting on the ground in a circle. The event concluded as scheduled at 2 p.m.

Steve Brandt, who volunteered as an election judge at a Hennepin County polling site, arrived with a sign that read, “I am an election judge, tell me how I stole the election.”

“I want to put them to their proof,” Brandt said of the protesters.

One protester asked where he could find the ballots cast in the election. Brandt explained where the results could be accessed publicly.

“I don’t care about the results,” said the man, who declined to give his name.

“No, you don’t,” Brandt said.

Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)

The Minnesota State Patrol did remove a man in a Spider-Man mask who was playing clown music from a speaker after event organizer Becky Strohmeier confronted him. He was not charged, state patrol officials on site confirmed.

One protester, who was wearing multiple knives and a vest loaded with shotgun shells, characterized the police presence as an attempt to provoke a reaction from the protesters. The man also wore a flag over his shoulders with a vulgar message regarding Biden and people who voted for him.

Strohmeier said the events on Jan. 6 were not a factor in putting on the event Saturday, though multiple conservative activists along with groups like the ultranationalist Proud Boys warned people not to go to any events this weekend.

“(What happened on Jan. 6) didn’t have anything to do with us,” Strohmeier said, adding that her events have always been peaceful.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard for potential violence at protests in St. Paul, including Sunday, Jan. 17. The Guard has also been deployed to Washington, D.C., in anticipation of potential threats related to Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20.

A protester walks past law enforcement officers in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
1 / 28
A protester walks past law enforcement officers in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Anne Tabat hands out cookies during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
2 / 28
Anne Tabat hands out cookies during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters pack up at the end of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
3 / 28
Protesters pack up at the end of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper watches over a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
4 / 28
A Minnesota State Trooper watches over a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester gives an interview during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
5 / 28
A protester gives an interview during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stands guard on a set of steps leading up to the Minnesota Capitol ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
6 / 28
A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stands guard on a set of steps leading up to the Minnesota Capitol ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
7 / 28
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A Minnesota State Trooper confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
8 / 28
A Minnesota State Trooper confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, stands on the edge of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
9 / 28
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, stands on the edge of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
10 / 28
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
11 / 28
Minnesota State Troopers stand guard ahead of a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Becky Strohmeier, of Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event, listens to another attendee during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
12 / 28
Becky Strohmeier, of Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event, listens to another attendee during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A single protester reacts to three counter-protesters that were recording her on their phones in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
13 / 28
A single protester reacts to three counter-protesters that were recording her on their phones in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
14 / 28
A protester shows off his pro-Trump paraphernalia in front of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
A Gadsen flag that reads "don't tread on me" is held by a protester as law enforcement officers survey the state Capitol complex Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
15 / 28
A Gadsen flag that reads "don't tread on me" is held by a protester as law enforcement officers survey the state Capitol complex Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. About 10 demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers begin to leave the state Capitol complex at the end of a "Stop the Steal" protest Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
16 / 28
Law enforcement officers begin to leave the state Capitol complex at the end of a "Stop the Steal" protest Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A protester's flag waves as a law enforcement officer surveys the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
17 / 28
A protester's flag waves as a law enforcement officer surveys the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers guard the state Capitol building perimeter in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
18 / 28
Law enforcement officers guard the state Capitol building perimeter in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Law enforcement officers survey the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
19 / 28
Law enforcement officers survey the crowd made up of mostly press members and a few protesters outside of the state Capitol building Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. The demonstrators were there as a continuation of the "Stop the Steal" protests that falsely promotes widespread election fraud.  Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
A law enforcement officer guards the state Capitol building behind a fence in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
20 / 28
A law enforcement officer guards the state Capitol building behind a fence in preparation for potential threats of violence Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 in St. Paul. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
21 / 28
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
A attendee at the rally at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
22 / 28
A attendee at the rally at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
23 / 28
Becky Strohmeier, right, Hold The Line Minnesota, one of the organizers of the event today, confronts a counter-protester playing clown music during an event at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
A counter-protester plays clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
24 / 28
A counter-protester plays clown music during a protest of the 2020 Presidential election results Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during an event to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
25 / 28
Steve Brandt, who worked as an election judge in Hennepin County, talks with a protester during an event to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Minnesota Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
26 / 28
Minnesota State Troopers at the Minnesota Capitol in anticipation for a protest Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in St. Paul. (Joe Ahlquist / Forum News Service)
Law enforcement is present this morning, Jan. 16, in St. Paul in anticipation of protests throughout the weekend. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
27 / 28
Law enforcement is present this morning, Jan. 16, in St. Paul in anticipation of protests throughout the weekend. (Erica Dischino / Forum News Service)
Security at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, in St. Paul. (John Molseed / Forum News Service)
28 / 28
Security at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, Jan. 16, in St. Paul. (John Molseed / Forum News Service)