ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health last week suspended the liquor license of Patrick McGovern’s Pub on West Seventh Street in St. Paul for violating the governor’s executive order closing bars and restaurants to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspectors who visited McGovern’s on Dec. 28 found that patrons were being served in the bar’s enclosed patio, and officials issued the bar a 60-day license suspension on Dec. 29, according to a news release issued Tuesday night, Jan. 5, by MDH. The owners have since closed the patio to become compliant, the news release said.

Norm's Wayside in Buffalo also received a license suspension notice and cease-and-desist order Dec. 30 after a Dec. 26 inspection found the establishment was open for indoor on-site consumption of food and/or beverages, and employees were working without masks.

McGovern’s is the first St. Paul establishment to have its license suspended for violating the COVID-19 restrictions, which Gov. Tim Walz is expected to ease Wednesday.

At least nine other bars and restaurants across the state have also received suspensions for similar violations, including Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, which has defied repeated warnings from the state to shut down its dining room.

Regulators are now threatening Alibi with a five-year suspension if its owners continue to flout the restrictions.