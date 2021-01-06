BEMIDJI -- The three successful incumbents in Beltrami County's 2020 elections were sworn in for new terms on Tuesday, with one of them also taking on a new role.

District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson, who earned a second term in the role, also became Board Chair for 2021. On an annual basis, the position rotates in numerical order of the county's districts. However, the last time the District 2 commissioner was chair was in 2016, meaning Olson wasn't handed the reigns until this year.

In November, Olson defeated Joe Vene, 2,247-1,884, in a rematch of the 2016 race. Previously, Vene had been commissioner for 12 years.

In an opening statement Tuesday, Olson said a main focus for 2021 will be the future of the Beltrami County Jail. Built in 1989, the facility has sustained technical issues and space has been limited.

In 2020, committees were formed to explore the future of the jail and potential solutions, such as a replacement facility.

"Going forward this year, we have a weighty task of reforming our jail," Olson said. "We'll have an opportunity to create a rehabilitative space that will help our residents free themselves from the criminal justice system and lead healthy, productive lives."

The other two sworn in Tuesday were Districts 4 and 5 Commissioners Tim Sumner and Jim Lucachick. The latter, first elected in 2008, defeated Mike Bredon 2,903-1,493 to earn a fourth term.

Sumner, meanwhile, defeated Danny Anderson 2,588-1,272, winning a third term in office.

Work begins for returning board

One of the first actions taken by the county this year was authorizing the organization Greater Bemidji Economic Development to administer state coronavirus relief funding. The Minnesota Legislature passed a relief bill with $114.8 million available for Minnesota counties to distribute to businesses and non-profit organizations.

Beltrami County's share is $931,201.54 and $22,712.23 of the amount has been approved by the state to cover administrative expenses. To be eligible for the dollars, businesses must have a physical presence within the county.

Additionally, they must have been impacted by the COVID-19 orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz and complied with them. Plus, they must demonstrate a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020. The maximum grant amount for applicants is estimated at $25,000.

Another action taken by the board was approving a certificate of support to help the city of Blackduck apply for a grant. The city is reaching out to the United States Department of Agriculture for a community facilities grant/loan as part of an effort to build a new facility for its public works and law enforcement services.

As part of the application, the city is required to provide evidence of community support. To meet this requirement, the city is contacting local government units to provide certificates of support.

The new building, estimated at $1.5 million, would house public works maintenance equipment and provide a more suitable setting for the Blackduck Police Department.