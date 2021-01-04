ST. PAUL — With Congress slated to vote on the certification of the 2020 election results on Wednesday, Jan. 6, it's unknown if Minnesota Republicans will take a final stand against President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The final effort to overturn November's election results is being spearheaded by Missouri's Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, along with Texas' U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and 10 others. President Donald Trump has refused to concede, and was recently heard pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the state's win for Biden in a taped phone call published by the Washington Post.

Forum News Service reached out to all of Minnesota's members of Congress on Monday, Jan. 4, asking how they planned to vote in the face of an anticipated challenge to the election results.

No Minnesota Republicans responded to multiple requests for comment before deadline.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

In a Sunday appearance on NBC News, Klobuchar said she is "not surprised" by some of her Republican colleagues final attempts but dismissed the move as "nothing more than a publicity stunt." Klobuchar, a ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, will be one of four senators to tally the final votes on Wednesday.

"Look at what they’re calling for. They’re calling for this emergency audit. Give me a break," she said. "In the disputed states, there have been counts and recounts. (...) This has gone through the certification process. Our job is to accept it and they will. Democracy will prevail in the end. This is undemocratic. It’s unamerican. But fortunately, for all of us, it will be unsuccessful."

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

On a Monday phone call with Forum News Service, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said her colleagues who are attempting to delegitimize November's vote are playing with a "dangerous fire" set by Trump, himself.

"The outgoing president of the United States has been recklessly pushing this false story that he won the election. What a few of my Senate colleagues are doing is fanning those flames," she said. "What they should be doing, what their responsibility and their obligation is to try to dampen those flames by saying no. Dampen those flames with the truth."

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-CD1

Hagedorn's office did not respond to requests for comment via email or phone.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-CD2

“It is not the job of Congress to overturn the will of the people and disenfranchise millions of Americans – which is why I will be voting to affirm and certify the results of the Electoral College this Wednesday,” Craig said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-CD3

A spokesperson for Phillips did not have a statement prepared in time before print time.

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-CD4

“On Wednesday, I will vote to certify the Electoral College results and affirm the decision of the American people who democratically and legally elected President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris.”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-CD5

“Of course I will vote to certify the results of the 2020 election. The fact that Members of Congress are considering voting against the certification of our Presidential elections is a seditious act that undermines the bedrock of our democracy — free and fair elections. It is nothing less than an attack on our republic.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-CD6

Emmer's office did not respond to requests for comment via email or phone.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-CD7

Fischbach's office did not respond to requests for comment via email or phone.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-CD8

Stauber's office did not respond to requests for comment via email or phone.