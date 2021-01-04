BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will convene with new members and familiar faces Monday night.

At the beginning of the city's first 2021 meeting, new mayor Jorge Prince and Ward 1 Council member Audrey Thayer will be sworn into office. Prince defeated Michael Meehlhause in the November general election 3,922-2,619 for the seat, while Thayer won over Joe Gould, 476-408.

At the same time, Ward 3 and Ward 5 Council members Ron Johnson and Nancy Erickson will return to their seats, after they are sworn in for new terms. In 2020, Johnson earned a sixth term on the council while Erickson won her fifth.

After the swearing-in ceremony is concluded, the council is expected to take action on a few ordinances, and a proposal from the Bemidji Police Department. With the latter, local law enforcement is seeking permission to put up new street signs informing the public of an ordinance prohibiting residents from leaving keys in unattended vehicles.

According to city documents, there were 56 vehicle thefts in 2020 and 55 in 2019. Documents also note that unawareness of the ordinance is still common with tourists and residents alike.

The proposal would put signs at 40 locations.

The ordinances, meanwhile, are related to utility fee changes and a prohibition on private irrigation wells.

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at the city's website.