Dave Larson, the other at-large candidate on the ballot, declined to be interviewed by the Bemidji League of Women Voters, a release said. The interview is posted on the League’s YouTube and Facebook pages where it can be viewed at any time.

The at-large special election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9, and is to fill the Bemidji City Council At-Large position that has been vacant since the resignation of Jim Thompson in June 2020.

Because it's an at-large seat, all of the city's voters will be able to participate when the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Each of the city's wards will have its own voting location:

Ward 1 votes at the American Indian Resource Center, 1630 Birchmont Drive.

Ward 2 votes at the Bemidji National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

Ward 3 votes at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Ward 4 votes at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Ward 5 votes at Northwest Technical College, 905 Grant Ave. NW.

The LWV explained in the release that Jourdain decided to run for Bemidji City Council to make a difference in the community and he believes Bemidji deserves leadership that brings everyone together.

"Daniel Jourdain has been a resident of Beltrami County for more than 30 years. He is a father of three and is currently employed at the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe as an employment specialist," the release said. "With an educational background in law enforcement, public safety is a key priority.

"Other issues that Jourdain would like to focus on are economic development and affordable housing. He believes in the fundamentals of teamwork and partnerships, which have the potential to reshape the image of Bemidji by bridging the gaps for opportunity and equality so that we can all work together."

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan group with a history of advocating for fair elections, the right of all to vote, and for an informed electorate, the release said. The local chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month via Zoom, and invites all interested parties to come and take part in its democratic process.

For more information email Rue Wilson at lwvbemidji@lwvmn.org.