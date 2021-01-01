LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Customers packed into a Lakeville bar on New Year’s Eve – despite a new order to shut the place down.

The owners of Alibi Drinkery ignored a Thursday, Dec. 31, ruling by the Dakota County District Court, and kept the drinks flowing for the last party of 2020.

The bar and the state attorney general have been locked in a stalemate for weeks over Gov. Walz’s order shutting down businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s order closes businesses offering “indoor, on-premises dining” until Jan. 11.

On Wednesday, the bar announced on Facebook that it would be open New Year’s Eve. The posting featured employees crowded in a doorway shouting “Walz – open our state!” with a life-sized cutout of President Trump in the background.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that the court issued the injunction ordering the bar to close. By remaining open, Alibi Drinkery risks a contempt ruling by the court and loss of its liquor license.

Mike Padden, the attorney representing the business, said that if the injunction is followed by a contempt of court ruling, he would fight it “vigorously.”

Opening the bar spreads a deadly disease and breaks the law, according to the order by Dakota County District Judge Jerome Abrams.

In the ruling, he dismissed the bar owners’ arguments that they had the freedom to remain open.

“Freedom means to most Americans the ability to do what we want subject to two simple limitations: first, that our activities are legal and second what we are doing doesn’t cause harm to others,” wrote Abrams.

“The actions of (Alibi Drinkery) in this time of unprecedented disease transmission, illness, and death are both against the law and harmful.”

Ellison noted that almost all of the state’s 10,000 restaurants and 1,500 bars are peacefully following the order. His office has filed 11 lawsuits against the handful that have not.

The Thursday injunction against Alibi Drinkery was the fifth one in the state issued for violating the shut-down order.