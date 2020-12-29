ROCHESTER, Minn. — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn had surgery Monday, Dec. 28, to remove a kidney and cancerous tissues surrounding it, according to a statement released by his office.

Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn's wife, said the performing surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester said the procedure was a success and that Hagedorn is resting comfortably.

In a statement, Hagedorn said the surgery was a good sign of his ongoing recovery and that by removing the kidney, much of the cancer was removed from his body.

"A little over 23 months ago, I was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer. Ever since, I've been receiving immunotherapy at Mayo," he said. "My body's response to the innovative treatments has been fantastic. The cancer has been beaten back, degraded, and is localized on the kidney."

"Because my condition improved so dramatically these past months and my other kidney functions just fine, doctors decided it was a time to go in and remove the kidney, and by doing so, extract an estimated 99% of the cancer in my body," he continued.

Hagedorn said the surgery doesn't mean he is cured or that he can quit fighting the cancer, but he called it a "mini-miracle" to make it to this point and to be able to "work hard and live a full life along the way."

"I am extremely fortunate," he said.

Hagedorn, a Blue Earth, Minn., native, underwent the surgery almost two months after winning his second two-year term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. It also comes a little more than a week before Congress meets on Jan. 6 to validate the election of President-elect Joe Biden. It's not clear whether he will be able to attend that session.

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, plan to challenge the election results, based on unproven claims of widespread fraud.

Earlier this month, Hagedorn joined 125 other House Republicans in support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results in four swing states that went to Biden. Hagedorn has not stated whether he will support a challenge to the election results on Jan. 6.

RELATED:

Hagedorn's optimistic prognosis contrasts with the grim prospects most stage 4 kidney cancer patients face. Most cancers are ranked 1-4 based on their severity. Stage 4 is the highest.

The five-year survival rate for patients in this stage is 8%, according to Healthline.com. That means that out of 100 people diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, eight will still be living five years after their diagnosis.

Hagedorn thanked his wife, Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, who has been "by my side every step of the way," as well family, friends and staff, for their prayers and support.

"Ultimately, it's the healing hands of God, the Mayo Clinic, and innovative immunotherapy that are pulling me through," he said. "For those dealing with serious illness, keep fighting, don't give up!"