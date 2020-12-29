BEMIDJI -- A date has been set to conclude the city of Bemidji's election season that began in spring 2020.

On Feb. 9, 2021, the city will hold a special election to determine who will hold the at-large seat through 2022. The seat was vacated in summer 2020 when Jim Thompson, who was elected in 2018, resigned because of health reasons.

One of the candidates in the special election is 75-year-old Dave Larson, a semi-retired architect. A resident of Bemidji since 2007, Larson served as mayor from 2010-2012 and was the at-large City Council member from 2014-2018.

The other candidate is 34-year-old Daniel Jourdain, who's lived in the city for about six years. Jourdain works as an employment specialist for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

The two candidates emerged from the at-large seat's first special election held Nov. 3, where Larson and Jourdain advanced ahead of two other council hopefuls.

One of those other candidates was 74-year-old Linda Lemmer, who also ran for office in 2010 and 2017. Lemmer is retired, after having worked for the state of Minnesota in vocational rehabilitation services.

The fourth candidate was Roger Schmidt, 75, who moved to the city in the 1960s. Schmidt is a retired educator, including time as superintendent of the Red Lake School District.

In the November race, Larson finished first with 2,161 votes, followed by Jourdain with 1,787, Lemmer with 1,320 and Schmidt with 777. Because no candidate reached 50% of the vote total, the top two finishers advanced to a second election.

Because it's an at-large seat, all of the city's voters will be able to participate when the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Each of the city's wards will have its own voting location:

Ward 1 votes at the American Indian Resource Center, 1630 Birchmont Drive.

Ward 2 votes at the Bemidji National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

Ward 3 votes at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Ward 4 votes at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Ward 5 votes at Northwest Technical College, 905 Grant Ave. NW.

This is the second special election race in the past year for the city, as another one took place in August for the Ward 2 seat after Mike Beard resigned from the role in January, also citing health reasons. In the election, Josh Peterson defeated Jaime Thibodeaux, 224-145.

Absentee ballots will be available at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The ballots must be returned in person to City Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, or delivered by mail on election day.

Voters who have entered a health care facility up to seven days prior to the election may request an absentee ballot. The voter must authorize in writing for an agent to pick up and deliver the person's ballot.

Health care facility workers have until 2 p.m. on election day to request a ballot, and it must be returned no later than 3 p.m. on election day.

For more information, call City Hall at (218) 759-3560.