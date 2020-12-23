ST. PAUL — As America has battled some of the highest coronavirus caseloads in the world and a historic economic recession, Congress broke its months-long stalemate late Monday night and approved a second round of pandemic aid.

But the bipartisan breakthrough could be doomed, with President Donald Trump saying in a speech Tuesday evening he has issues with the final product, threatening to block aid through the end of his administration unless it is amended.

The U.S. House and Senate approved the $900 billion stimulus package late Monday, Dec. 21 as part of a massive, all-encompassing 5,000-plus-page omnibus that also functions to avoid a government shutdown. The bill includes $600 stimulus checks for Americans earning $75,000 or less, extended federal unemployment benefits, more aid to struggling businesses, a plan for vaccine distribution and more.

The bill is on its way to Trump's desk for his signature, but in a Tuesday evening speech posted on Twitter, he said the package is "much different than anticipated." For minutes, he listed non-coronavirus-related expenditures contained in the bill. The coronavirus stimulus is only part of a massive yearly federal spending omnibus, which has to pass every year in order to keep government from shutting down.

"I’m (...) asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package," he said.

In an interview with Forum News Service, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., pointed to the vaccine distribution plans, broadband expansion and economic stimulus as major wins for the Midwest, particularly rural areas. The omnibus also includes extra supports for agriculture, including for livestock, poultry and ethanol producers, and an increase in SNAP benefits.

Asked if the $600 stimulus checks are enough, Klobuchar said "that it is what we agreed on now," and that Congress will need to revisit pandemic response in 2021.

"Joe Biden will be in next year, and we can revisit it because we’re still going to have to help state and local governments," she said. "There’s going to be more things we need to do but we can better assess the economy, not just for the direct checks but also for unemployment."

Under Congress's package, Americans are set to receive $600 each if they make $75,000 or less under a single income or $150,000 as a couple. Couples would receive additional money for every child they have. But Trump called $600 "ridiculously low," saying it should instead be $2,000 each.

Here's what the Upper Midwest's members of Congress had to say about the bills:

Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said in a Monday news release that the bill "will provide much-needed and long-overdue relief to Minnesotans" through stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, business aid and more — “but the bill is far from perfect." In particular, she said the legislation doesn't provide necessary aid to local, state and tribal governments, "which face deep budget challenges through no fault of their own."

“COVID-19 has not been the great equalizer — it has laid bare the inequities in our county, and hit hardest our elders, frontline workers, and Black, Brown and Native people, and all people of color," she said. "This bill does not go nearly far enough to address the catastrophic challenges that many folks are experiencing right now paying rent, buying food, and caring for their children."

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who chairs the House agriculture committee, in a Monday statement celebrated the omnibus's agriculture provisions during a time when "folks are still struggling to get enough to eat, and farmers are still reeling from disruptions to the marketplace."

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., in a Monday statement celebrated the bill's final passage — highlighting Paycheck Protection Program extensions and aid to schools and universities — but lamented over the divisiveness of the issue in a deeply partisan Congress, as well as the package's price tag.

"Despite the many positive provisions in this legislation, it should not require lightning to strike twice for Republicans and Democrats to agree on the scope and nature of pandemic assistance for the American people," he said. "By working together, we can overcome this crisis and correct the fiscal course of our nation.”

North Dakota

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., in a Monday statement celebrated the package's "targeted relief to the American people," as well as "a lifeline for our businesses" by extending and "streamlining" the Paycheck Protection Program.

“While there is work to be done, this package will help employers keep their doors open and their employees on the payroll as we conquer this virus and weather its economic impact," Cramer said.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who chairs the Senate's agriculture appropriations committee, highlighted the package's $13 billion allocation to the agriculture sector. North Dakota farmers will see upward of $360 million in payouts for non-specialty crop acres, as well as support for livestock producers who have been forced to depopulate this year and more.

South Dakota

From South Dakota, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., also said the relief was long overdue, but praised the compromise and said "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

"While it took far too long to get here, we got a good bill across the finish line," he said in a Monday statement. "As we turn the corner, Congress needs to prioritize an orderly budget process and fund the government in a fiscally sustainable way.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. — the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate — said in a Monday statement that the relief package addresses "the most critical priorities" during the pandemic, like helping "families, medical professionals, and small business employees who have shouldered the weight of this pandemic."