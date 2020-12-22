ST. PAUL -- When his sister died, Lamont Wilson lost his housing, a technical violation of his parole. Wilson said he was told to turn himself in on the day of her funeral.

He refused, but has kept in touch with his parole officer while living in a tent at Kellogg Mall Park, a block away from St. Paul City Hall-Ramsey County Courthouse.

On Monday, Dec. 21, alarmed by a series of fires that have engulfed as many as seven tents, the city of St. Paul cleared the 40-tent encampment off Kellogg Boulevard, an effort that involved interviewing dozens of homeless residents and attempting to transport them to a hotel or shelter space.

Some, like Wilson, proved more complicated to relocate than others.

“We’re trying to help people manage crisis,” said Mayor Melvin Carter during the teardown. “Obviously, this is a situation that is clearly not safe in a number of different ways.”

The camp dwellers had been given until 9 a.m. Monday to clear out, and some were still in their tents approaching noon, though all but one holdout had been cleared by 5 p.m. At least one fistfight broke out between residents during the teardown; the cause was unclear.

The final hours were difficult ones all around, even with the city taking pains to place residents in temporary housing.

“I think we’ll see how many people take us up on the offer, but what we know is we can’t have any more fires here,” said Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher, holding a list of residents’ names, their case managers and their preferred shelter placements on Monday morning.

As community volunteers and homeless outreach teams helped residents pack up and move throughout the morning, Wilson, an admittedly wanted man, stood over his tent pondering his next steps.

“If nothing prevails tonight, I’ll be at my grandmother’s, probably,” he said. “I have my other tent here.”

Carter and Tincher — a frequent visitor to the city’s 80 or more homeless camps — arrived to monitor the camp teardown, speak with residents and lend support where they could.

Not everyone was impressed. The camp closure — and the seven additional camp teardowns planned throughout the city in the weeks ahead — have drawn critics.

“We only care (about housing the homeless) when we see it visually,” said St. Paul resident Joe James, disgustedly. “We only care because we see people out here and we want to remove the visual stain.”

City Council Member Nelsie Yang posted a public critique of the city’s decision to social media, pointing to cities like San Francisco that have allowed tent cities on public land.

“I think there’s a key difference between California and Minnesota in December,” said Tincher, noting the body of a homeless man had been found near the city’s Public Works facility on Dale Street a few weeks ago, with the likely cause of death being exposure.

Others on site addressed the mayor directly.

“What’s the plan with them, Melvin?” said Shay Webbie, a street advocate, who posted an emotional 20-minute tour of the Kellogg Mall Park teardown to Facebook. “All these people are being displaced again.”

Officials said they’re not insensitive to those concerns, but the largest encampments have proven to be increasingly dangerous magnets for accidents, fights, drug sales and predatory behavior.

On Monday, the Fire Department and the Department of Safety and Inspections gathered three or more boxes full of propane camping canisters, the apparent cause of some 17 fire emergencies at the location in recent weeks. Kellogg Mall Park had been the site of 75 EMS calls.

Officials said seven more sites will be closed over the next month.



