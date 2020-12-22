The amount is an increase of 4.85% from the levy in 2020, which came to $24.8 million. The board approved the levy this month in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioners Richard Anderson, Craig Gaasvig, Jim Lucachick and Reed Olson in favor, while Tim Sumner was against.

The 2021 levy will be used in the following ways:

$11.5 million for public safety.

$8.6 million for human services.

$2.8 million for roads and bridges.

$369,000 for payments related to debt at the Beltrami County Jail.

$287,000 for payments related to debt at the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center.

$640,000 for payments related to debt at the Beltrami County Judicial Center.

$1.8 million for the general revenue fund.

While county officials worked to keep the levy increase under 5%, concern over the raise was expressed to the county during their budget discussion recently during a public comment period. In response, Commissioner Reed Olson advocated for more state support.

"When someone walks into the social services building, and they qualify, we're going to give them those services," Olson said. "There are concerns now about more cuts to (Department of Human Services) at the state level, which then will create a levy increase on our part. I think we need to continue to work with the state and our legislative delegation to make sure that we can get every single dollar we can. That is the only way we will be able to bring down our levy."

On the budget side of the discussion, the board approved expenditures amounting to $77.1 million in 2021. The budget was approved 4-1, with Anderson, Gaasvig, Lucachick and Olson in favor and Sumner against.

The amount is down from 2020, where the county budgeted for $84.6 million in expenditures. For 2021, the budget's expenditures are as follows:

$12.1 million for general government expenditures.

$13.4 million for public safety costs.

$14.6 million for highway and street costs.

$4.9 million in sanitation expenditures.

$24.8 million for human services.

$2.3 million for health services.

$998,868 for culture and recreational expenditures.

$1.3 million toward conservation.

$342,428 for economic development investments.

$280,000 in capital expenditures.

$1.8 million in debt services.

According to county documents, the amount for human services is a decrease from the 2020 amount of $32.7 million. Additionally, the amount for streets and highways is down from the 2020 level of $16.2 million.