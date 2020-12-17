ST. PAUL — With the winter cold closing in on Minnesota and the coronavirus pandemic raging on, the state is pursuing a multi-hundred-million dollar plan to expand affordable housing options in the seven-county metro and Greater Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, Dec. 17, announced that the state is allocating a total of $529 million in public and private dollars to build and preserve more than 2,000 affordable homes in the state. Of that, $195 million comes from the state — part of which from the state's recently passed capital investment package — and $334 million comes from leveraged private and local dollars.

In a Thursday news release, Walz said "every Minnesotan deserves access to affordable housing,” and called the plan a "critical step toward making that a reality."

“That has never been clearer than this year as we seek stable places to live, raise families, and shelter from the virus," he said.

The $529 million plan, in total, will build and preserve 2,387 homes evenly split between the seven-county metro and Greater Minnesota, some of which will be rental units and single-family homes. There is also funding in the package to support first-time home buyers.

Since COVID-19 made landfall, Minnesotans have been advised by medical experts to keep their distance from others, and stay at home when possible to mitigate the spread of the virus. But since before the pandemic, Minnesota has struggled with a shortage of affordable housing. Making matters worse, over 1 million Minnesotans are out of work due to the pandemic and related restrictions.

“Housing is health," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in Thursday's news release. "It’s the foundation for success, a safe place to be, and a springboard for opportunity. Every Minnesotan deserves housing that is affordable and fits their needs.”