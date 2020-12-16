BEMIDJI -- A comprehensive policy platform for the 2021 session at the Minnesota Legislature was approved Tuesday by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

During the board's work session and regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners were able to discuss their legislative priorities with Districts 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, as well as District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook. The meeting comes less than a month before the 2021 session starts on Jan. 5.

A key part of the legislative priorities the county is supporting is adding flexibility to child care licensing. For example, the county supports moving the pre-school age group category from where it is now at 24 months to 5 years, to the proposed 18 months to 5 years.

Another aspect of child care flexibility is having the option to use school age spots at a daycare for preschool children.

"Last year we got as far as getting a hearing to the child care licensing, in particular it was targeted for our home daycare providers," Utke said. "The way the session turned out, like a lot of things, everything went upside down and not much got accomplished. We look forward to hopefully moving that forward and getting an agreement in the House and the governor to sign it."

Other matters the county is supporting in 2021 include:

A focus on creating and licensing mental health facilities that address the gaps in behavioral health continuum of care throughout the state.

Adjustments to the Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILT funding formulas related to land administered by the county and Department of Natural Resources. The support comes as the county has a large amount of non-taxable property.

"I really want to put in a pitch for PILT, because that's kind of our lifeline in a lot of ways because of a lack of being able to tax more than 25% of our entities," said District 3 Commissioner Richard Anderson.